OM Holdings Sees Trading Volume Surge Amid Price Declines

October 30, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

OM Holdings Ltd. (AU:OMH) has released an update.

OM Holdings Limited reported a notable increase in trading volumes for the third quarter of 2024, with a 12.7% rise in ores and alloys transactions due to heightened manganese ore volumes. Despite this, the company faced a decline in manganese ore and ferrosilicon prices, reflecting broader market corrections after earlier supply constraints. The company also made significant progress in its smelting operations, including the commissioning of a new silicon metal furnace.

