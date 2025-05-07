$OM Earnings Results: $OM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OM ($OM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$3.24 per share, missing estimates of -$0.97 by $2.27. The company also reported revenue of $29,750,000, beating estimates of $28,646,360 by $1,103,640.

$OM Insider Trading Activity

$OM insiders have traded $OM stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE TRIGG (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 114,335 shares for an estimated $96,811 .

. NABEEL AHMED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 78,034 shares for an estimated $64,482 .

. JOHN L. BROTTEM (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 64,342 shares for an estimated $53,063 .

. MARC NASH (SVP Operations and R&D) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 44,531 shares for an estimated $36,548.

$OM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $OM stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

