Olympus says to sell camera business to Japan Industrial Partners

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Olympus Corp 7733.T said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its loss-making camera business dating back 84 years to Japan Industrial Partners Inc.

Olympus said in a statement it would aim to sign a legally binding deal by Sept. 30 and close the transaction by Dec. 31.

