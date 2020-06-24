Olympus says to sell camera business to Japan Industrial Partners

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Olympus Corp 7733.T said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its loss-making camera business dating back 84 years to Japan Industrial Partners Inc.

Olympus said in a statement it would aim to sign a legally binding deal by Sept. 30 and close the transaction by Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.