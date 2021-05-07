Olympus Posts Weak FY Results, Sees Higher Profit, Revenues Next Year; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of optics and reprography products, reported Friday that its profit attributable to owners of parent for fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 fell 75 percent to 12.92 billion yen from last year's 51.67 billion yen. Earnings per share were 10.04 yen, compared to 39.36 yen a year ago.

Operating profit declined 11.1 percent to 81.99 billion yen from 92.20 billion yen last year.

For the year, revenue was 730.54 billion yen, a decline of 3.3 percent from previous year's 755.23 billion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company expects attributable profit of 89 billion yen or 69.23 yen per basic share, operating profit of 126 billion yen, and revenues of 806 billion yen.

In Japan, Olympus shares were trading at 2,272 yen, down 1.67 percent.

