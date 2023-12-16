Olympus (OCPNF) Price Target Increased by 5.75% to 16.65

The average one-year price target for Olympus (OTC:OCPNF) has been revised to 16.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.75% from the prior estimate of 15.75 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.81 to a high of 20.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.90% from the latest reported closing price of 14.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympus. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCPNF is 0.33%, an increase of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.99% to 161,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,798K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,326K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCPNF by 10.51% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 10,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,260K shares, representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCPNF by 1.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,781K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCPNF by 13.20% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 8,130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,198K shares, representing an increase of 36.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCPNF by 43.66% over the last quarter.

