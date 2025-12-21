Olympus (OCPNF) Price Target Decreased by 11.31% to 13.86

The average one-year price target for Olympus (OTCPK:OCPNF) has been revised to $13.86 / share. This is a decrease of 11.31% from the prior estimate of $15.63 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.09 to a high of $22.48 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.22% from the latest reported closing price of $16.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympus. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 7.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCPNF is 0.19%, an increase of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 183,846K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 21,423K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 16,241K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,751K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCPNF by 18.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,675K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,974K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCPNF by 16.83% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 10,630K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,791K shares , representing an increase of 26.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCPNF by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,744K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,732K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCPNF by 19.78% over the last quarter.

