Olympus Corp. Turns To Profit In H1, Lifts FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of optics and reprography products, reported Friday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent was 62.40 billion yen or 48.51 yen per share, compared to last year's loss of 22.70 billion yen or 17.65 yen per share.

Operating profit surged 151.7 percent to 76.26 billion yen from 30.29 billion yen last year.

For the first half, revenue was 413.06 billion yen, up 30.5 percent from previous year's 316.50 billion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company now expects attributable profit of 109 billion yen or 84.78 yen per basic share, operating profit of 144 billion yen, and revenues of 856 billion yen.

The previous estimate was attributable profit of 89 billion yen or 69.23 yen per basic share, operating profit of 126 billion yen, and revenues of 806 billion yen.

The revised outlook reflects an year-over-year growth of 743.8 percent in attributable profit, 75.6 percent in operating profit, and 17.2 percent in revenues.

In Japan, Olympus shares were trading at 2,506 yen, down 1.84 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.