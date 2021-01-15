OCA Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Olympus Capital Asia targeting tech and financial services, raised $130 million by offering 13 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director David Shen, who joined Olympus Capital in 1998 and currently serves as a Regional Managing Director. He is joined by CFO and Director Jeffrey Glat, who currently serves as CFO and Managing Director of Olympus Capital. Olympus Capital co-founder Daniel Mintz serves as a Director. OCA Acquisition intends to capitalize on the ability of the management team and the broader Olympus Capital platform primarily to identify and acquire a US business in the technology-enabled business services (including healthcare and education) or financial services sectors, with enterprise values ranging from $750 million to $1 billion.



OCA Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OCAXU. Stifel and Nomura Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Olympus Capital Asia's SPAC OCA Acquisition prices $130 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



