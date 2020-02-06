Olympus 9-month Profit Soars; Lifts FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of optics and reprography products, reported Thursday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent was 59.14 billion yen, significantly higher than 6.53 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per share were 44.74 yen, up from 4.78 yen last year.

Operating profit climbed 281.3 percent to 78.49 billion yen from 20.58 billion yen in the prior year.

Consolidated revenue increased 2.4 percent to 595.07 billion yen from 581.05 billion yen last year.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the company now expects profit attributable of 64 billion yen or 48.44 yen per share, operating profit of 92 billion yen and revenue of 810 billion yen.

The company previously expected profit attributable to be 63 billion yen or 47.05 yen per share, operating profit of 90 billion yen and revenue of 800 billion yen.

