Olympus 9-month Profit From Cont. Ops. Declines; Revenue Down 8.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNY.PK) reported profit attributable to owners of parent of 1.6 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 59.1 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.26 yen compared to 44.74 yen. Profit per share from continuing operations declined to 41.91 yen from 49.59 yen.

For the nine month period, revenue from continuing operations was 513.6 billion yen, a decline of 8.5 percent from previous year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 6.61 yen; and revenue of 720 billion yen.

