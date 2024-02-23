Olympique Lyonnais Groupe (ENXTPA:OLG) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Olympique Lyonnais Groupe (ENXTPA:OLG) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.35% from the latest reported closing price of 2.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympique Lyonnais Groupe. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLG is 0.08%, an increase of 8.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.14% to 220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GTCAX - Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fund holds 145K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

