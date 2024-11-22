Olympio Metals Limited Expands Market Presence with New Securities

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.

Olympio Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, set to be issued on November 29, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, signaling the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

