Olympio Metals Expands with Dufay Project Acquisition

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.

Olympio Metals Limited is set to expand its portfolio by acquiring an 80% stake in the promising Dufay Copper-Gold Project located on the Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada. The project, which features high-grade copper showings and significant geological potential, is strategically positioned near major mineral resources and infrastructure. With exploration drilling planned for January 2025, this venture could potentially enhance Olympio’s footprint in the mineral-rich region.

