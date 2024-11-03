Olympio Metals to Divest Mulwarrie Project for $1.375M

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.

Olympio Metals Limited has entered into an agreement to sell its Mulwarrie Project in Western Australia to Orminex West Pty Ltd for up to $1.375 million. The deal involves a three-month option, with initial payments totaling $375,000 and a potential additional $1 million contingent on specific gold resource findings. This strategic move allows Olympio to focus on other assets while maintaining interest in Mulwarrie’s exploration outcomes.

For further insights into AU:OLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.