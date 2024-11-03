News & Insights

Olympio Metals to Divest Mulwarrie Project for $1.375M

November 03, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

CropLogic Ltd. (AU:OLY) has released an update.

Olympio Metals Limited has entered into an agreement to sell its Mulwarrie Project in Western Australia to Orminex West Pty Ltd for up to $1.375 million. The deal involves a three-month option, with initial payments totaling $375,000 and a potential additional $1 million contingent on specific gold resource findings. This strategic move allows Olympio to focus on other assets while maintaining interest in Mulwarrie’s exploration outcomes.

