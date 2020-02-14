Olympics-WHO told IOC there is no case for cancelling or moving Tokyo Games - IOC coordinator

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has been advised by the World Health Organization that there is no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics over the coronavirus outbreak, the IOC's Coordination Commission head said on Friday.

"Advice that we have received externally from WHO is that there is no case for any contingency plans of cancelling the Games or moving the Games," John Coates told reporters.

The Summer Olympics are due to be held in Tokyo from July 24.

