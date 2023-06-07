News & Insights

Olympics - Very, very high level of confidence that Paris will be ready for Games - IOC

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

June 07, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee is confident that Paris will be ready to host the 2024 Summer Games, the IOC's Cooordination COmmission said on Wednesday.

"We are leaving Paris with a very, very high level of confidence that Paris will be ready to host the Olympic Games," the president of the Commission, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, told a press conference.

"Paris will be a turning point in the history of the Modern Games. There will be a before and an after the Paris Games."

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug 11.

