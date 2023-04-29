Olympics-Ukraine may lose weightlifting places after third doping violation

By IWF rules an independent panel may withdraw quota places for both men and women if three sanctions are handed out for doping violations by athletes or others in one member federation within a 12-month period.

Ukraine won eight medals at the recently concluded European Weightlifting Championships in Armenia, including two golds.

The country has said it would boycott the Olympics Games if Russians and Belarusians are allowed to compete, even as neutrals, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Cabinet secretary Oleh Nemchinov said last month Ukraine's athletes would also not be allowed to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Games if they have to compete against Russians.

