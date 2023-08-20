News & Insights

Culture

Olympics-Triathlon swimming leg cancelled in Paris 2024 test event

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

August 20, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Yiming Woo and Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The swimming leg of a triathlon test event ahead of next year's Olympic Games in Paris was cancelled on Sunday due to poor water quality in the River Seine, the third such decision this month.

"Water quality tests (...) do not provide the necessary guarantees to properly hold the swimming event," organisers said in a statement.

The mixed relay triathlon test event was switched to a duathlon format as was the case on Saturday for the Para triathlon event.

Organisers also cancelled the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris this month after heavy rainfall caused the water quality in the river to dip below minimum health standards.

The city has been working on clean-up efforts to make the Seine swimmable again, as it was during the 1900 Paris Olympics.

(Reporting by Yiming Woo and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Culture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.