Olympics-Top French fencer Thibus suspended after adverse anti-doping test

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French fencer Ysaora Thibus, one of the favourites in the foil category for this year's Paris Olympics, has been provisionally suspended after an anti-doping test returned an "adverse analytical finding", the French federation said on Friday.

Thibus, 32, is the 2022 foil world champion. She took silver in the team event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"The French Fencing Federation has just been informed by the International Testing Agency (ITA) acting on behalf of International Fencing Federation (FIA) that foil fencer Ysaora Thibus was tested on 14 January and found to have an adverse analytical finding," the French federation said in a statement.

"The FIE adds that, in accordance with article 7.4.1 of its anti-doping rules, Ysaora Thibus is provisionally suspended with immediate effect from 8 February 2024."

The ITA said Thibus's sample tested positive for Ostarine, a selective androgene receptor modulator (SARM), illegal for human consumption but found on black market, according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Some supplements contain Ostarine, which can improve lean body mass.

"In the event that the B-sample analysis is requested and confirms the result of the A-sample, the case will be considered as a confirmed anti-doping rule violation," the ITA said in a statement

"If the B-sample analysis is not requested, the case will also go ahead as a confirmed anti-doping rule violation. The athlete will have the opportunity to present her explanations for the result."

Thibus denied any wrongdoing.

"Despite the difficulty of this ordeal, it is with unshakeable strength that I assure you of my integrity," she wrote in a statement.

