Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Contributor
Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Published

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday outlined dozens of measures to hold a simplified Summer Games next year, including a shorter opening period for training venues.

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday outlined dozens of measures to hold a simplified Summer Games next year, including a shorter opening period for training venues.

The Games, originally scheduled to start this summer, were postponed for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, organisers and government officials have been looking at ways to reduce costs, streamline the Games and safeguard athletes and spectators against the virus.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Dolan)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More