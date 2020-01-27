Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to power Olympic torch with hydrogen for first time

Hydrogen will be used for the first time to power the Olympic torch during its journey through Japan, organisers said on Monday, as part of Tokyo 2020's efforts to hold an environmentally friendly Games.
