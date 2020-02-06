Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Organisers set up task force to counter coronavirus

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers have set up a task force to coordinate with public health authorities on how to respond to the growing coronavirus epidemic.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said at a press briefing on Thursday that he chaired the newly created Novel Coronavirus Countermeasures Task Force, which held its first meeting on Feb. 4. A second briefing would be held as early as tomorrow, he said.

Muto said on Wednesday that the coronavirus spread could throw "cold water" over the 2020 Games momentum . At Thursday's briefing, he pledged that the event "would go on as planned."

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Toby Davis)

