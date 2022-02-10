Olympics-Snowboarding-Japan's Hirano soars to halfpipe gold, White misses podium

By Mari Saito and Winni Zhou

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ayumu Hirano of Japan won gold at the men's snowboard halfpipe final on Friday at the Beijing Games, while American three-time gold medallist Shaun White missed the podium in his fifth and final Olympics.

Hirano, who won silver at the Pyeongchang and Sochi Games, came out on top after he soared more than 5 metres to land triple corks on his final run, earning the top score of 96. Australian Scotty James took silver with 92.50 and Swiss Jan Scherrer won bronze with 87.25.

White, who has said this would be his final Olympics and last time competing professionally, finished in fourth place after he clipped the lip of the halfpipe on his third run and slid down the wall feet-first.

Removing his helmet as he accepted the applause of the crowd one last time, White cruised slowly down to the finish to await his final score.

Tears filled his eyes as he hugged his fellow competitors, many of whom often cite him as a hero.

"It's been a journey. I can't wait to see where this sport goes," White said.

"You can't always get what you want," the boarder said, adding that he was incredibly happy for the medallists.

The stands at the Genting Snow Park were packed with local supporters and the area near the finish line was filled with American and Japanese teammates and other supporters waving their country's flags. The entire crowd roared when White finished his final run.

In the final, each boarder got three runs, with their ranking determined by their best score.

