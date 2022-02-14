Olympics-Snowboarding-Gasser wins Big Air gold, Sadowski-Synnott takes silver

Krystal Hu Reuters
Muyu Xu Reuters
BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser won Big Air gold at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won silver while Kokomo Murase of Japan took bronze.

The 30-year-old Gasser, who took gold in the inaugural Big Air competition in 2018 at Pyeongchang, launched a perfect cab double cork 1260 in her last run, which gave her 95.50, the single best score in the competition.

She scored a combined 185.50 from her two best runs.

Sadowski-Synnott had a combined total of 177.00 while Murase, in her first Olympics, had 171.50.

