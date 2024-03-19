Olympics-Russians, Belarusians will not take part in Paris Games opening parade of teams-IOC

Adds details, quotes, Paris 2024 comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 19 (Reuters) - Russians and Belarusians will not take part in the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics in July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

The athletes from these countries who qualify for the Games will be competing as independents without their flags and anthems following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The opening ceremony in Paris will not be held in a stadium but will be staged on the river Seine with teams floating past an estimated 300,000 spectators.

"This decision is the logical consequence of the fact that the athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports are not selected as delegations but as individual athletes," Paris 2024 Games organisers said in a statement following the IOC decision.

The IOC said those athletes who do qualify will then be vetted by a three-member IOC panel in order to meet the eligibility criteria that the Olympic body established for Russians and Belarusians.

The panel is headed by IOC Vice President Nicole Hoevertsz and includes ex-NBA basketball champion Pau Gasol and South Korean former Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in October for recognising regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier on Tuesday the IOC criticised Russia's plans to host their own 'Friendship Games' later in 2024, saying it was politicising sport and violating the Olympic Charter.

The IOC said an estimated 36 Russian and 22 Belarusian athletes are expected to make the cut for Paris, compared to the Russian team of 330 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Belarus had a team of 104 at those Games.

