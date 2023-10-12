News & Insights

Olympics-Russian Olympic Committee immediately banned-IOC

October 12, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Sudipto Ganguly and Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, India, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Thursday suspended the Russian Olympic Committee for recognising regional organisations from four territories annexed from Ukraine.

The IOC said the ROC would banned with immediate effect and would not be eligible for any funding after it recognised Olympic Councils from the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

