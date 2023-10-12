Olympics-Russian Olympic Committee immediately banned-IOC

MUMBAI, India, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Thursday suspended the Russian Olympic Committee for recognising regional organisations from four territories annexed from Ukraine.

The IOC said the ROC would banned with immediate effect and would not be eligible for any funding after it recognised Olympic Councils from the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

