Olympics-Paris 2024 opening ceremony to start at 7.30 p.m. local time - organisers

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 08, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will start at 7.30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT), organisers said on Friday.

"We chose that time to make the most of the light," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet told a press conference.

The opening ceremony will take place on July 26, when the sun sets at 9.35 p.m. local time (2035 GMT).

