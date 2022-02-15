Olympics-Nordic Combined-Norway's Graabak storms through the field for gold

By Mitch Phillips

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Norway's Joergen Graabak produced another trademark late surge to take Olympic gold in the Nordic combined large hill/10km race on Tuesday after a similar charge came up inches short when he claimed silver in the normal hill event last week.

Graabak, the 2014 large hill champion, started the cross-country race in 12th place, a massive two minutes, seven seconds down on compatriot Jarl Magnus Riiber, who was launching an unlikely bid for glory a day after being released from two weeks of COVID-19 isolation.

Just as he did last week, Graabak sat back in the field and timed his charge perfectly to edge compatriot Jens Oftebro, who also came from deep to take silver, and Japan's Akito Watabe, who got bronze.

Germany, who swept the podium in 2018, had to settle for a fourth place in the shape of late call-up Manuel Faisst, who made the running for much of the race but lost out in the finish-line charge.

The competition had begun in remarkable fashion on the ski jump hill as Riiber, who tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in Beijing and was released from isolation only on Monday, produced a monster 142 metre leap to earn a 44-second lead going into the cross-country leg.

The Norwegian team manager had said it would be a miracle if the normal hill world champion was even able to compete, but Riiber did more than that and maintained that lead coming towards the end of the first of four 2.5km laps.

Disastrously, however, he then took a wrong turn and his lead was immediately slashed and he had to tuck in alongside Faisst and Watabe.

They were then joined by large hill world champion Johannes Lamparter of Austria and that group of four were clear at the 7.5km mark before Riiber ran out of gas and faded to finish eighth.

As the field closed and positions quickly swapped, the leading four put their heads down for the final push and Graabak, who came up just short behind Germany's Vinzenz Geiger in the normal hill, this time did just enough.

"It feels unreal to be honest - I think I'll have to see the replay to believe it," Graabak said.

"To start two minutes behind, that's hard, and again it's all happening in the final 400 metres and in the end I managed to push in front on the last turn. It's strange, I need some time to digest this."

Graabak paid tribute to silver medallist Oftebro, who he said had been much stronger than him in training. "He's been pushing me and to share the podium with him is really special," he added.

Oftebro, who started in 10th place, 1:47 off the lead, said: "It was a fantastic race for us. Starting that far back I didn't think we could manage to get all the way but I just tried to give my all on the final sprint."

The race was brought forward 30 minutes but temperatures still dipped below -20 Celsius, officially the temperature below which cross-country races are usually postponed.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)

