Olympics-No air conditioning, no problem at Paris 2024 athletes village

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Paris 2024 Olympics organisers are confident they can do without air conditioning at the athletes village, which will be delivered slightly ahead of schedule when it is officially unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to soar again in the European summer, but there will be no air conditioning in the athletes' rooms at Paris 2024, with a cooling system to be used instead.

"We designed these buildings so that they would be comfortable places to live in in the summer, in 2024 and later on, and we don't need air conditioning in these buildings because we oriented the facades so that they wouldn't get too much sun during the summer, and the facades, the insulation is really efficient," Yann Krysinski, who is in charge of the delivery of venues and infrastructure at Paris 2024, told Reuters.

"We also are providing naturally cool water that we're getting from underground to cool the air of these apartments. So you will not need air conditioning in the summer here."

After the Games, some 6,000 people will live in the neighbourhood, which spans the suburban areas of Saint Ouen, Saint Denis and L'Ile Saint Denis.

The Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.