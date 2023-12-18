News & Insights

US Markets

Olympics-LA28 CEO Carter stepping down

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

December 18, 2023 — 09:27 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Kathy Carter said on Monday she is stepping down as CEO of Los Angeles Games organizers LA28 as preparations enter a new phase with just over four years to go until the 2028 Olympics.

Carter joined LA28 in October 2018 as chief revenue officer and was named CEO in 2021, focusing on negotiating corporate sponsorship deals.

"As anticipated, because LA28 is moving from a commercial and planning phase to an operational and delivery phase, now is the right time for me to pass the torch," Carter said in a statement.

"As of 2024, I will transition from my role as CEO and am honored to continue with LA28 as Senior Advisor."

LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman said Carter had been a "driving force behind the first phase of our strategic plan".

"As that phase nears completion, we have undoubtedly built a strong foundation for the next four years, and now is the time to transition to the next phase," Wasserman said in a statement.

It is unclear when a new CEO will be named.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com Follow me on Twitter @rorydcarroll; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.