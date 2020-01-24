Olympics-Japan set for record medals haul at home, but finish behind China -study

Japan can expect a more than 50% hike in their medal tally at their home Olympics but will still fall significantly short of toppling China from the second position, data analysts Gracenote predicted exactly six months before the Tokyo Games.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.