US Markets

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada reclaim golden crown, U.S. take silver

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rob Schumacher

Canada beat the United States 3-2 to win the women’s ice hockey final at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, reclaiming the gold medal the Americans had taken from them four years ago in Pyeongchang.

By Amy Tennery

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada beat the United States 3-2 to win the women’s ice hockey final at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, reclaiming the gold medal the Americans had taken from them four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, including the game winner, after Canadian sharpshooter Sarah Nurse got the team going midway through the first period, as an outgunned U.S. team recorded 40 shots on goal to Canada’s 21 across the entire affair but were unable to convert where it counted.

Four-time Olympian Hilary Knight got the United States on the board with a shorthanded effort with less than four minutes to go in the second and the Americans converted on a power play with 13 seconds to go in the third after pulling their goalie.

Finland defeated Switzerland the previous day to take bronze.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular