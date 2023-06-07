News & Insights

Olympics-IBA says IOC stripping it of recognition is "purely political"

June 07, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - The International Boxing Association (IBA) blasted the International Olympic Committee IOC) on Wednesday for what it called a "truly abhorrent and purely political" move to strip it of recognition.

The Russian-led body said in a statement it also reserved the right "to take retaliatory measures" after the IOC executive board recommended withdrawing recognition.

"We accepted the process and the rules, but in the end, we were not assessed fairly. Now, we are left with no chance but to demand a fair assessment from a competent court," said IBA president Umar Kremlev.

