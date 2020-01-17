Culture

Olympics-Giant Olympic rings installed as Tokyo enters final stretch

Jack Tarrant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Tokyo 2020 organisers on Friday began the installation of a giant Olympic rings monument in the shadow of the city's Rainbow Bridge.

The five interlocking rings will be installed at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay, the site for the marathon swimming and triathlon events at this year's Games.

The monument, built in Yokohama and brought to the Tokyo waterfront area atop a salvage barge, is 32.6 metres wide and stands 15.3 metres tall.

It will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony on Jan. 24, exactly six months before the start of the Olympics.

During the Aug. 25 - Sept. 6 Paralympic Games, the monument will be replaced with the Paralympic symbol.

