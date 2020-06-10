Olympics-Games will not be done with splendour, but will be simplified - Tokyo 2020

Jack Tarrant Reuters
TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that the rearranged Olympics will "not be done with grand splendour", but will be simplified.

The Games, originally scheduled to start next month, were postponed for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics organisers added that they are working on more than 200 ideas to simplify and reduce costs for the rescheduled Games.

