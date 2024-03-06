News & Insights

Olympics-French women's gymnastics coach suspended amid investigation into abuse - director

Credit: REUTERS/KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL

March 06, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by Vincent Daheron for Reuters ->

By Vincent Daheron

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - The French women's artistic gymnastics coach, Dimitru Pop, was provisionally suspended amid an investigation into violence and abuse less than five months before the Paris Olympics, the French gymnastics federation's technical director told Reuters on Wednesday.

Pop did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The investigation was launched by the French sports ministry last May.

"He has been suspended. At this stage, we have no comment to share. The Federation will answer all questions as part of the investigation," the French gymnastics federation's technical director Kevinn Rabaud, said.

The Sports ministry did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, either.

The women's team clinched their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics when they took bronze in the world championships last October.

Pop is one of three coaches of the women's team within the French federation.

