Olympics-French Olympic Committee president catches COVID, can't go to Beijing

Brigitte Henriques, the president of the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF), has tested positive for COVID-19 in France and can therefore not travel to Beijing for the Winter Games for now, the CNOSF said.

Nathalie Pechalat, Cheffe de Mission of the Olympic delegation, also tested positive and like Henriques, is also grounded in France.

"They will support from a distance the French athletes and staff present in China and plan to go to Beijing when their situation allows it," a CNOSF statement read.

It added that short track speed skater Sebastien Lepage tested positive upon his arrival in Beijing on Jan. 27

"Asymptomatic, he is negative since January 28, while remaining under medical supervision in the Olympic Village," the CNOSF explained.

"He goes to trainings in dedicated transports in order to continue his preparation, while preserving the other athletes."

