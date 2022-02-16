Olympics-Freestyle skiing-China's Qi wins men's aerials gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Qi Guangpu of China won the gold medal in the freestyle skiing men's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine took the silver and Ilia Burov of the Russian Olympic Committee the bronze.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Alison Williams)

((mitch.phillips@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.