US Markets

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-China's Qi wins men's aerials gold

Contributor
Mitch Phillips Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Qi Guangpu of China won the gold medal in the freestyle skiing men's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Qi Guangpu of China won the gold medal in the freestyle skiing men's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine took the silver and Ilia Burov of the Russian Olympic Committee the bronze.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Alison Williams)

((mitch.phillips@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular