Olympics-Freestyle skiing-China's Gu lands Big Air gold as Peng watches

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chinese Eileen Gu got her maiden Olympics off to a dream start as the U.S. born teenager landed a tricky jump to become the first freeski Big Air champion at the Beijing Games on Tuesday, while national tennis player Peng Shuai watched from the stands.

With the Shougang steel mill in the backdrop, Gu landed in the final run a 1620, a trick only France's Tess Ledeux had achieved in competition before.

Peng, wearing a black knit hat with the Olympic rings on them, was on hand to see Gu take gold. Peng's well-being became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege on social media in November that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

She has, however, denied she had made such allegations. Peng met senior officials from the International Olympic Committee this week at Beijing.

France's Ledeux settled for freeski Big Air silver.

She was leading after two runs but pressure got to the Big Air World Cup leader and she struggled on her final jump, ending up in tears while the crowds erupted in cheers to celebrate Gu.

Swiss Mathilde Gremaud took the bronze, unable to turn things around in the final run as she crashed.

It first appeared that Gu, an 18-year-old fashion model and incoming Stanford University student, still had a lot to learn when 'Air France' Ledeux landed her double cork 1620 in the first run.

The 20-year-old Frenchwoman, a three-time Winter X Games winner in Big Air, had a combined best of 187.50 after the first two runs while Gu was third on 182.25.

Gremaud was second on 182.50.

Gu had to come up with something.

Already assured of a podium finish, she went for Ledeux's double cork 1620 and achieved it, holding her head in disbelief in the finish area under the eyes of her mother.

Despite an imperfect landing, she scored 94.50 - Ledeux's score in the first run, which took Gu's tally up to 188.25 and earned her a 0.75 final advantage over the Frenchwoman.

Gu, who has nearly two million followers on China's Twitter-like Weibo, will have more opportunities to increase her popularity as participates in the slopestyle and halfpipe events in Beijing.

Minutes after she won Big Air gold, eight of the top 10 searches on Weibo were related to Gu.

