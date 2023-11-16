Olympics-France captain Dupont to switch to Sevens for Paris 2024

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Antoine Dupont will take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics after making a temporary switch from Rugby Union to Rugby Sevens, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Confirming information from the sports daily L'Equipe, the source said Dupont, who captained France at the Rugby World Cup that ended last month, would miss the 2024 Six Nations in order to prepare for the Games.

Dupont was not immediately available for comment.

His choice is expected to be announced on Monday.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug.11.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX;)

