Olympics-Figure skating-Russia's Valieva shows up for practice again in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia's figure skating teenage sensation Kamila Valieva took to the ice on Friday again at the Beijing Olympics despite reports of testing positive for a banned substance.

Valieva, who had already practiced at the rink adjacent to the Capital Indoor Stadium on Thursday, is scheduled to take part in the women's single event on Tuesday.

Russia have another training slot available at 1305 local time (0305GMT) on Friday, which they are free to skip.

Valieva appeared some 25 minutes after fellow Russia skaters Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova, the world champion, under the eyes of coaches Eteri Tutberidze, Sergei Dudakov and Daniil Gleikhengauz.

Her hair in a bun, Valieva wore a forest green long-sleeved shirt, black tights under padded shorts as she skated some of her programme in one sequence with music.

Kalieva was part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won the figure skating team event on Monday, ahead of the United States and Japan. But their medal ceremony was delayed for unexplained "legal reasons".

Russian athletes are already competing without their flag and anthem because of sanctions for past doping violations.

Russian media reported on Wednesday that Valieva had returned a positive test, with newspapers RBC and Kommersant naming the drug as Trimetazidine, which is typically used to treat angina.

The ROC and Russian figure skating federation have not commented.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has also declined to comment, citing legal reasons, with the International Skating Union (ISU) saying it could not disclose any information.

