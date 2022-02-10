US Markets

Olympics-Figure skating-Russia's Valieva shows up for practice again in Beijing

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took to the ice on Friday for her second practice session at the Beijing Olympics since Russian media reported the 15-year-old had failed a drugs test.

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took to the ice on Friday for her second practice session at the Beijing Olympics since Russian media reported the 15-year-old had failed a drugs test.

Valieva practiced at the rink adjacent to the Capital Indoor Stadium on Thursday. She is scheduled to take part in the women's single event on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Michael Perry;)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular