Olympics-Figure skating-Russia's Valieva shows up for practice again in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took to the ice on Friday for her second practice session at the Beijing Olympics since Russian media reported the 15-year-old had failed a drugs test.

Valieva practiced at the rink adjacent to the Capital Indoor Stadium on Thursday. She is scheduled to take part in the women's single event on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Michael Perry;)

