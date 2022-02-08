Olympics-Figure skating-American Chen posts short programme world record

Feb 8 (Reuters) - American figure skater Nathan Chen posted a world record score of 113.97 points in the short programme of the men's singles at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

World champion Chen's skate eclipsed the previous mark of 111.82 by Japan's Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, which was set at the Four Continents tournament in 2020.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

