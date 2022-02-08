US Markets

Olympics-Figure skating-American Chen posts short programme world record

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

American figure skater Nathan Chen posted a world record score of 113.97 points in the short programme of the men's singles at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

World champion Chen's skate eclipsed the previous mark of 111.82 by Japan's Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, which was set at the Four Continents tournament in 2020.

