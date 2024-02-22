News & Insights

US Markets

Olympics-Dupont embarks on Paris 2024 journey with Rugby Sevens squad

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

February 22, 2024 — 04:29 am EST

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Antoine Dupont is embarking on his Rugby Sevens journey that will lead the mercurial player to the Paris 2024 tournament, where the host nation will look to claim a first Olympic medal in the sport.

Dupont, who has been named in the squad for the Vancouver SVNS event, is taking a break from rugby union, leaving his usual team mates struggling in the Six Nations.

France have a poor Olympic record in Rugby Sevens, having finished seventh in Rio in 2016 and failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

They finished sixth in the last World Cup in 2022, their second best result in the tournament.

While Rugby Sevens is a different ball game than rugby union, former England and Britain Sevens captain Tom Mitchell believes Dupont will easily adapt to the frantic pace of the discipline.

"Someone like Dupont, who has a high rugby IQ, will not struggle to pick it up but there are different scenarios that he will encounter on a sevens field that he won't in XVs," Mitchell told the BBC.

In Vancouver, France will face the United States, Samoa and Australia in the group phase.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.