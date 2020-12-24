Commodities

Olympics-Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Contributor
Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games, as growing coronavirus infections in Japan overshadow the sporting event.

Adds organisers' comments, details, background

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games, as growing coronavirus infections in Japan overshadow the sporting event.

The Tokyo Olympics had originally been scheduled for 2020, but the games were postponed by a year because of the pandemic.

"Partner companies told me about the difficult situation they are in because of the pandemic," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori told a news conference.

"But they also told me they definitely want the games to be held, and that they are willing to offer as much support as they can."

The domestic sponsors include companies hit hard by a steep fall in travel demand amid the pandemic, such as Japan Airlines Co Ltd 9201.T and All Nippon Airways Co Ltd.

Recent Japanese newspaper polls show two-thirds of the public believe the games should be postponed again or cancelled altogether.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has repeatedly said, though, that he is determined to hold the Olympics as proof that humanity has defeated the virus.

Daily infections in Japan hit a record 3,271 on Wednesday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular