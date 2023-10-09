Olympics-Cricket, flag football among five sports given LA28 nod-reports

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Organisers for the Los Angeles 2028 Games want cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash, as well as baseball and softball added to their Olympic programme, according to media reports on Monday.

The organisers' recommendations will be subject to final approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with a session set for Mumbai later this month, though the Los Angeles Times reported that the sports are likely to be approved.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles 2028 organisers are expected to make public their recommendations in the next day, according to the Guardian.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York and Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

