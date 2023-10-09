News & Insights

Culture

Olympics-Cricket, flag football among five sports given LA28 nod-reports

October 09, 2023 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by Amy Tennery and Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Organisers for the Los Angeles 2028 Games want cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash, as well as baseball and softball added to their Olympic programme, according to media reports on Monday.

The organisers' recommendations will be subject to final approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with a session set for Mumbai later this month, though the Los Angeles Times reported that the sports are likely to be approved.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles 2028 organisers are expected to make public their recommendations in the next day, according to the Guardian.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York and Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CultureUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.