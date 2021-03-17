Olympics-Creative head Sasaki resigns over derogatory comment

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki said he has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a female Japanese entertainer, in the latest controversy over insensitive remarks towards women to hit Games organisers.

Sasaki, who was the head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies at this year's Games, said he had told a planning group that Naomi Watanabe could play a role as an "Olympig".

"There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks," Sasaki said. "I sincerely apologise to her and people who have felt discomfort with such contents."

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, editing by Ed Osmond)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.