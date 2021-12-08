US Markets

Olympics-Canada forecast to beat U.S. medals tally for second straight Winter Games

Contributor
Aadi Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Canada will finish above the United States in the medals table for a second successive Winter Olympics thanks in part to the recent performances of their short track speed skaters, according to the latest projection by Nielsen's Gracenote.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada will finish above the United States in the medals table for a second successive Winter Olympics thanks in part to the recent performances of their short track speed skaters, according to the latest projection by Nielsen's Gracenote.

Canada finished above the United States at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, but have never won more medals than their North American neighbours at successive Winter Olympics.

The Canadians are projected to finish fourth in Beijing next year with 26 medals while the U.S. are forecast to finish fifth with 22 medals, Gracenote said on Wednesday.

Norway, who topped the medals table in Pyeongchang, are forecast to take home 46 medals (22 golds), comfortably pipping the Russian Olympic Committee (11 golds) and Germany (12 golds) to first place in Beijing.

Gracenote used data from past Olympics, World Championships and World Cups to feed a statistical model that predicts the most likely gold, silver and bronze medallists in each event.

The Canadians have benefited the most from relatively new sports at the Games and are projected to take home 17 medals in events that have been added to the Winter Olympics programme since 1992.

Other countries expected to do well in the newer sports are China and South Korea, who are projected to finish 13th and 14th overall, respectively.

The Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4-20.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rohith Nair)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular