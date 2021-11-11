Culture

Olympics-Beijing's 'Ice Cube' capacity capped at 20% as COVID-19 measure

Contributor
Tony Munroe Editign by Ken Ferris Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Attendance for curling events at Beijing's "Ice Cube" will be limited to 20% of capacity as a COVID-19 prevention measure, the venue's general manager told China's Global Times newspaper in an article published late on Thursday.

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Attendance for curling events at Beijing's "Ice Cube" will be limited to 20% of capacity as a COVID-19 prevention measure, the venue's general manager told China's Global Times newspaper in an article published late on Thursday.

The Games will take place from Feb. 4-20, without overseas spectators, and organisers have yet to announce arrangements for local attendees, as China sticks with a zero-COVID policy using some of the world's most stringent measures.

The curling venue, built as the "Water Cube" for swimming events at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games, has seating for 4,600 people but actual attendance at the Beijing Games will be limited to under 1,000, the Global Times reported, citing Yang Qiyong, the venue's general manager.

Also known as the National Aquatics Center, the facility can be converted between ice and water sports in a process that takes 19 days, the report said.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editign by Ken Ferris)

((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Leadership Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular