Olympics-Athletics tickets on sale next week, Paris 2024 organisers say

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Olympic athletics tickets will go on sale next Monday for events at the Stade de France on Aug. 2-10, the Paris 2024 organisers said on Tuesday.

"Several tens of thousands of new tickets will go on sale for this 'Athletics Special' sale. This is one of a series of surprise events organised by Paris 2024 over the next few weeks leading up to the Games," Paris 2024 said in a statement.

Paris 2024 said the cheapest tickets, for the morning sessions, would cost 24 euros, while the evening session offers start at 85 euros.

More than 8 million of the 10 million tickets for the July 26-Aug 11 Olympics have already been sold.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

